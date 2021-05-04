Portland General Electric Company Just Beat EPS By 18%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. Portland General Electric beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$609m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 18%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:POR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the eight analysts covering Portland General Electric, is for revenues of US$2.06b in 2021, which would reflect a discernible 5.8% reduction in Portland General Electric's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 40% to US$2.66. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.16b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.63 in 2021. So it looks like the analysts have become a bit less optimistic after the latest results announcement, with revenues expected to fall even as the company is supposed to maintain EPS.

The average price target was steady at US$50.09even though revenue estimates declined; likely suggesting the analysts place a higher value on earnings. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Portland General Electric analyst has a price target of US$56.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$41.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Portland General Electric's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 7.6% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 2.7% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.2% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Portland General Electric is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Still, earnings per share are more important to value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target held steady at US$50.09, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Portland General Electric. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Portland General Electric analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Portland General Electric that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.