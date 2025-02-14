Portland General Electric Company Full Year Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) revealed a profit for its full year that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $313 million, or $3.01 per share. This compares with $228 million, or $2.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Portland General Electric Company reported adjusted earnings of $327 million or $3.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.7% to $3.440 billion from $2.923 billion last year.

Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $313 Mln. vs. $228 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.01 vs. $2.33 last year. -Revenue: $3.440 Bln vs. $2.923 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.