Markets
POR

Portland General Electric Company Bottom Line Rises In Q2

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $39 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $25 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $469 million from $460 million last year.

Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $39 Mln. vs. $25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.43 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q2): $469 Mln vs. $460 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 to $2.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

POR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular