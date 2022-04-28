Portland General Electric Company Bottom Line Retreats In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $60 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $96 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $626 million from $609 million last year.

Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $60 Mln. vs. $96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.87 -Revenue (Q1): $626 Mln vs. $609 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.65

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.