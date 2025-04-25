Portland General Electric Company Bottom Line Falls In Q1, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $100 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $109 million, or $1.08 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $928 million from $929 million last year.

Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $100 Mln. vs. $109 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $928 Mln vs. $929 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its adjusted earnings per share outlook of $3.13 to $3.33, in line with analysts’ forecast of $3.23 per share.

