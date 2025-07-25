Portland General Electric Company Bottom Line Declines In Q2, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $62 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $72 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $807 million from $758 million last year.

Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $62 Mln. vs. $72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $807 Mln vs. $758 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.13 to $3.33

