Portland General Electric Company Bottom Line Advances In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $72 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $40 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $758 million from $648 million last year.

Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $72 Mln. vs. $40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.69 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $758 Mln vs. $648 Mln last year.

