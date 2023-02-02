Portland General Electric Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for POR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.64, changing hands as high as $49.15 per share. Portland General Electric Co. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, POR's low point in its 52 week range is $41.5804 per share, with $57.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.