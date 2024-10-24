Portland Gen Electric's Earnings: A Preview

Portland Gen Electric (NYSE:POR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2024-10-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Portland Gen Electric to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

Investors in Portland Gen Electric are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Portland Gen Electric's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.62 1.09 0.88 0.54 EPS Actual 0.69 1.21 0.67 0.46 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0% 0.0% -3.0%

Portland Gen Electric Share Price Analysis

Shares of Portland Gen Electric were trading at $49.0 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Portland Gen Electric

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Portland Gen Electric.

Analysts have provided Portland Gen Electric with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $50.6, suggesting a potential 3.27% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Idacorp, TXNM Energy and MGE Energy, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Idacorp, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $107.5, indicating a potential 119.39% upside. As per analysts' assessments, TXNM Energy is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $47.75, suggesting a potential 2.55% downside. As per analysts' assessments, MGE Energy is favoring an Underperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $72.5, suggesting a potential 47.96% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Idacorp, TXNM Energy and MGE Energy are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Portland Gen Electric Neutral 16.98% $483M 2.07% Idacorp Neutral 8.99% $104.02M 2.93% TXNM Energy Outperform 2.29% $308.81M 2.02% MGE Energy Underperform -1.54% $62.60M 2.05%

Key Takeaway:

Portland Gen Electric is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. The company is at the top for return on equity.

Delving into Portland Gen Electric's Background

Portland General Electric is a regulated electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution services in a service territory that includes about half of all Oregon residents and two thirds of the state's business activity. The company owns (wholly or through joint ventures) 3.5 gigawatts of gas, coal, wind, and hydro generation.

Financial Milestones: Portland Gen Electric's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Portland Gen Electric's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.98% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Portland Gen Electric's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.62%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.36, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Portland Gen Electric visit their earnings calendar on our site.

