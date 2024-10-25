Portland GE Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings Boost

Portland GE ( (POR) ) has issued an announcement.

Portland General Electric (PGE) reported a significant boost in third-quarter 2024 net income, driven by favorable power cost conditions and increased demand from high-tech sectors. The company has adjusted its full-year earnings guidance, reflecting strong year-to-date performance. PGE’s ongoing efforts to secure clean energy resources and its top-ranked renewable energy program highlight its commitment to sustainability. Investors can look forward to a quarterly dividend and updates from PGE’searnings calland webcast.

