Portland GE Aims for 100% Emission Reduction by 2040

Portland GE ( (POR) ) has provided an announcement.

Portland General Electric Company is committed to leading Oregon towards a clean energy future with ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 100% by 2040. Serving nearly half of Oregon’s population, PGE is strategically positioned in a rapidly growing urban area with strong demand from semiconductor and data center sectors. The company plans to expand its renewable portfolio by procuring additional non-emitting resources and has already secured agreements for significant battery storage and hydro contracts, aiming for substantial long-term earnings and dividend growth.

Learn more about POR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.