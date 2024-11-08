News & Insights

Portland GE Aims for 100% Emission Reduction by 2040

November 08, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

Portland GE ( (POR) ) has provided an announcement.

Portland General Electric Company is committed to leading Oregon towards a clean energy future with ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 100% by 2040. Serving nearly half of Oregon’s population, PGE is strategically positioned in a rapidly growing urban area with strong demand from semiconductor and data center sectors. The company plans to expand its renewable portfolio by procuring additional non-emitting resources and has already secured agreements for significant battery storage and hydro contracts, aiming for substantial long-term earnings and dividend growth.

