Portillo's (PTLO) and The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more stocks for your aggressive growth radar screen. This week Brian has a hunger for restaurant stocks so let’s Take a look at the menu.

First up is Portillo's PTLO which Brian notes that he has been following since its IPO. The company does more than $7M per store per day in revenue and that compares very favorably to the little over $1M per store per day for McDonald's. It should be noted that McDonald's has thousands of restaurants while there are only a handful of Portillo's stores.

Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimate revisions, growth profile and valuation before taking a look at the chart. Portillo’s PTLO Has been trending lower ever since its IPO but at these levels Brian believes it's a great stock to put on your aggressive growth radar screen.

Next Up is The ONE Group Hospitality STKS Which is the owner of the Kona Grill and STK Steakhouse that you will find in upscale hotels or casinos. This is a much smaller company with a market cap of $163M. Brian notes that the earnings history shows that STKS could be ripe for a turnaround and that should bring in a lot of investor attention.

In reviewing the chart Brian notes that the stock bottomed out at around $4.00 a share recently making this a very attractive name to put on your aggressive growth radar screen.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Portillo's Inc. (PTLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.