Portillo’s price target raised to $14 from $13 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Portillo’s (PTLO) to $14 from $13 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s traffic is pressured but its unit growth outlook is positive, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PTLO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.