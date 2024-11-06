Portillo’s price target raised to $14 from $13 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Portillo’s (PTLO) to $14 from $13 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s traffic is pressured but its unit growth outlook is positive, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
