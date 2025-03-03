Portillo's Launches Innovative Digital Loyalty Program "Portillo's Perks" to Enhance Guest Experience

Portillo's launches Portillo's Perks, a digital loyalty program offering personalized rewards without an app.

Quiver AI Summary

Portillo's has introduced Portillo's Perks, a new app-less loyalty program designed to enhance the guest experience and reward frequent customers. This program allows users to collect digital rewards and badges based on their visit frequency and order preferences, without the need for a separate app. Guests can check in with their digital Perks card at any location to earn rewards such as free French fries and other menu items. The program aims to streamline the loyalty experience by integrating with guests' existing digital wallets, eliminating common pain points associated with traditional loyalty apps. Portillo's targets 1.5-1.7 million sign-ups by mid-summer 2025, emphasizing a seamless experience across all ordering channels. For more details, customers can visit Portillos.com/perks.

Potential Positives

Launch of Portillo's Perks, a new app-less loyalty program, enhances guest experience by personalizing rewards based on visit frequency and ordering habits.

The program targets a goal of 1.5-1.7 million membership signups by midsummer 2025, indicating strong marketing and growth potential.

Eliminating the need for an app reduces friction for users, making it easier for both new and returning guests to engage with the brand.

Potential Negatives

The launch of the Portillo's Perks loyalty program may indicate a need for improvement in customer retention and engagement, suggesting current methods were insufficient.

The goal of 1.5-1.7 million membership signups by midsummer 2025 could imply that they are currently falling short in attracting and retaining customers.

Introducing a new loyalty program might require additional resources and investment, posing financial risks if the engagement does not meet expectations.

FAQ

What is Portillo's Perks loyalty program?

Portillo's Perks is a digital loyalty program that rewards customers for their love of Portillo's food with personalized offers and badges.

Do I need an app to use Portillo's Perks?

No, Portillo's Perks is designed to function through guests' digital wallets, eliminating the need for a separate app.

How can I earn rewards with Portillo's Perks?

Rewards are earned by checking in at Portillo's with your digital Perks card during visits, based on frequency and ordering habits.

What types of rewards can I unlock?

Guests can unlock various rewards, including free menu items, retail merchandise, and personalized offers, by collecting achievement badges.

How can I join Portillo's Perks?

To join Portillo's Perks, visit Portillos.com/perks for more information and sign-up details.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PTLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $PTLO stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHICAGO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo's, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today announced the launch of Portillo's Perks, an app-less loyalty program that rewards guests for their love of Portillo's.





Portillo's Perks reimagines the traditional loyalty program by offering a fully digital experience that adapts to guest behaviors. Unlike standard point-based apps, Portillo's Perks lives in guests' digital wallets and delivers personalized rewards based on visit frequency and ordering habits. Guests simply check in with their digital Perks card during visits to collect engaging badges and earn targeted rewards—from a welcome offer of free large French fries to free retail items and more. The more people visit, the more they’ll unlock.





"Portillo's Perks reflects our commitment to enhancing the guest experience in our own unique way," said Michael Osanloo, President and CEO of Portillo's. "The digital wallet approach allows us to truly personalize offers, so we're able to surprise and delight our guests with easy access and relevant rewards that make each visit engaging, whether it's their first time or their hundredth."





With each visit, guests work towards earning achievement badges – from "First Bite" for new Perks members to "Top Dog" for frequent guests. These badges unlock exciting recognition and rewards including free menu items, retail merchandise, and personalized offers. The program works across all ordering channels – in-restaurant, drive-thru, and Portillo’s website and app – creating a seamless experience with no app download required. The brand is initially targeting a goal of 1.5-1.7 million membership signups by midsummer 2025.





"Our approach with Portillo’s Perks is centered on removing friction from the guest experience, not adding to it," said Keith Correia, Chief Information Officer. "We eliminated common loyalty program pain points by integrating directly with the digital wallet already on guests' phones—no extra apps to download or passwords to remember. This seamless approach rewards longtime fans while creating an easy pathway for new guests to discover all there is to love about Portillo’s."





For more information or to join Portillo's Perks, visit



Portillos.com/perks



.







About Portillo’s







In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 to open the first Portillo's hot dog stand in Villa Park, Illinois, calling it "The Dog House." Today, Portillo's has grown to more than 90 restaurants across 10 states and is beloved for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads, and famous chocolate cake. Portillo's ships food to all 50 states via



Portillos.com



.







Media Contact:









PortillosPR@icrinc.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c081ea02-6089-4743-8fb6-7fc6e0bfdef2





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.