Portillo's Inc. (PTLO) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Portillo's Inc. (PTLO) closed at $12.26, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.03% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.5% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Portillo's Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 7, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.05, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $174.05 million, indicating a 11.53% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $761.1 million. These totals would mark changes of +8.11% and +11.94%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Portillo's Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.66% lower within the past month. Currently, Portillo's Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Portillo's Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.91. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.83.

Investors should also note that PTLO has a PEG ratio of 1.6 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.