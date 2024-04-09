Portillo's Inc. (PTLO) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Portillo's Inc. (PTLO) standing at $13.46, reflecting a +0.6% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.02%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Portillo's Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.06, marking a 20% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $174.68 million, reflecting a 11.93% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.41 per share and a revenue of $762.68 million, representing changes of +10.81% and +12.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Portillo's Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Portillo's Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Portillo's Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.63. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.52.

It is also worth noting that PTLO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

