Portillo’s Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on February 25, 2025

Portillo’s Inc. will report Q4 2024 financial results on February 25, 2025, with a live audio webcast at 10:00 AM ET.

Portillo’s Inc. has announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on February 25, 2025, before the market opens, followed by a live audio webcast at 10:00 AM ET with CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook. The webcast will be accessible on the company's investor relations website, with a replay available shortly after, and investors can also listen via telephone. Founded in 1963 by Dick Portillo, the fast-casual restaurant chain has expanded to over 90 locations in 10 states, offering popular Chicago-style dishes such as hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches.

Portillo's is set to report its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, which may provide insights into its financial health and performance, potentially boosting investor confidence.

The live audio webcast hosted by top executives allows direct communication with investors, enhancing transparency and engagement with the investor community.

The company's historical growth from a single hot dog stand to over 90 restaurants highlights its successful expansion, suggesting a strong brand presence and potential for continued growth.

Portillo's offers online ordering and food shipping across all 50 states, expanding its market reach and convenience for customers, which can lead to increased sales and customer loyalty.

Announcement of upcoming financial results may indicate recent struggles or anticipation of disappointing performance, which could negatively affect investor confidence.



The mention of a live audio webcast may signal that the company is trying to make more efforts in engaging with investors, potentially indicating previous shortcomings in communication or transparency.



With the emphasis on its historical growth, any current announcement of financial results has the potential to contrast with past performance, which may lead to concerns about the company's future trajectory.

When will Portillo's report its fourth quarter 2024 financial results?

Portillo's will report its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on February 25, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I listen to the financial results webcast?

The webcast can be accessed on Portillo's investor relations website at investors.portillos.com at 10:00 AM ET on February 25, 2025.

Who will host the Portillo's financial results webcast?

Michael Osanloo, President and CEO, and Michelle Hook, CFO, will host the financial results webcast.

Is there a way to listen via telephone?

Yes, investors can listen via telephone by calling 1 (877) 407-3982 (toll-free) or 1 (201) 493-6780 (international).

How can I access the replay of the financial results call?

A replay of the financial results call will be available shortly after the event by calling 1 (412) 317-6671 with the passcode 13741636.

$PTLO Insider Trading Activity

$PTLO insiders have traded $PTLO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS ANTHONY SCARPINO (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 96,722 shares for an estimated $1,136,099 .

. MICHAEL OSANLOO (President & CEO) sold 66,052 shares for an estimated $679,675

$PTLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $PTLO stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s Inc. (“Portillo’s”) (Nasdaq: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, before the market opens.





A live audio webcast is scheduled for 10:00 AM ET that same day. Michael Osanloo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michelle Hook, Chief Financial Officer, will host the webcast.





The webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website at



investors.portillos.com



and a replay will be available on the site shortly after the conclusion of the event.





Investors may also listen via telephone by dialing 1 (877) 407-3982 (toll-free) or 1 (201) 493-6780 (international). A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call concludes and can be accessed by dialing 1 (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13741636.







About Portillo’s







In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown to more than 90 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit Portillo’s website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Portillo’s also ships food to all 50 states via its website.







Investor Contact:









Investors@portillos.com









Media Contact:







ICR, Inc.







PortillosPR@icrinc.com





