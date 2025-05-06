Portillo's Inc. Q1 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Portillo's Inc. (PTLO) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.31 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $4.56 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $176.44 million from $165.83 million last year.

Portillo's Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.31 Mln. vs. $4.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $176.44 Mln vs. $165.83 Mln last year.

