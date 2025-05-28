Portillo's Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2025

Portillo’s Inc. announces investor conferences featuring presentations by CFO Michelle Hook and CEO Michael Osanloo in June 2025.

Portillo’s Inc., a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its Chicago-style American classics, announced its upcoming participation in several investor conferences. CFO Michelle Hook will present at William Blair’s Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 3, 2025, and host a fireside chat at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 4, with both events offering opportunities for in-person investor meetings. Additionally, CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Hook will engage in meetings at the Jefferies Consumer Conference on June 17 and 18. Portillo's, with a history dating back to 1963 when it started as a hot dog stand, has grown to over 90 locations across 10 states and offers a loyalty program, mobile app, and nationwide shipping for its menu items.

Portillo's leadership engagement at multiple investor conferences demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The inclusion of in-person meetings with investors allows for direct interaction and potentially strengthens investor relations.

Portillo’s is showcasing significant growth potential by participating in high-profile investor conferences, highlighting its established brand and expansion strategy.

When is Portillo's participating in investor conferences?

Portillo's will participate in conferences on June 3, June 4, and June 17-18, 2025.

Who from Portillo's will present at the investor conferences?

CFO Michelle Hook and CEO Michael Osanloo will represent Portillo's at these conferences.

Where can I find the investor presentation from Portillo's?

The presentation will be available at investors.portillos.com after the conference.

What is Portillo's known for?

Portillo's is known for Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and other American classic dishes.

How can I order food from Portillo's?

You can order food for pickup or delivery via the Portillo's App or website.

About Portillo’s







In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown into a beloved brand with more than 90 restaurants across 10 states. Known for its menu of Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake, Portillo’s food is iconic every time.





Fans can join Portillo’s Perks, the brand’s loyalty program, at Portillos.com/perks to earn and redeem delicious rewards and offers. Guests can also download the Portillo’s App or visit Portillo’s website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Plus, Portillo’s ships its craveworthy food to all 50 states via its website.







Investor





Contact:











Investors@portillos.com











Media Contact:







ICR, Inc.









PortillosPR@icrinc.com







