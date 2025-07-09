Portillo’s, Inc. to Host Q2 2025 Earnings Webcast on August 5, 2025

Portillo's announces Q2 2025 earnings webcast on August 5, featuring financial results and company growth updates.

Portillo’s, Inc. has announced its Q2 2025 earnings webcast scheduled for August 5 at 10 a.m. EST, which will be available at investors.portillos.com. The Q2 earnings release will be made public before the market opens on the same day. Portillo’s has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to over 90 restaurants in ten states, offering a distinctive menu that includes Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, and other favorites. The company focuses on providing a unique dining experience through a model that incorporates dine-in, drive-thru, and delivery options. For further inquiries, Chris Brandon, Vice President of Investor Relations, can be contacted.

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo's, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) announces the following event:









What:





PTLO Q2 2025 Earnings Webcast









When:





Tuesday, August 5 at 10 a.m. EST









Where:







investors.portillos.com











How:





Live webcast (web address above)









Contact:





Chris Brandon, Vice President of Investor Relations





312.931.5578







cbrandon@portillos.com



























*This webcast event will be archived on the Portillo's Investor Relations website for replay.









*Q2 2025 Earnings Release will go out before market open on Tuesday, August 5.



th



.

























About Portillo's









Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 90 restaurants across 10 states. Known for its unique menu of craveable Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and iconic chocolate cake, Portillo's is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo's operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants – but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve our guests with the food they crave. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo's is on a mission to bring its iconic food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.







Contact:







Sara Wirth, Director of PR & Communications







press@portillos.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.