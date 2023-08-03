Portillos Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PTLO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Portillos Inc (Symbol: PTLO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.90, changing hands as low as $19.30 per share. Portillos Inc shares are currently trading down about 13.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTLO's low point in its 52 week range is $15.84 per share, with $28.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.41.

