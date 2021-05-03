Portfolio Strength to Drive Microchip's (MCHP) Q4 Earnings

Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on May 6.



The company anticipates fiscal fourth-quarter net sales in the range of $1.420 billion to $1.487 billion.



Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1.45 billion, suggesting an improvement of 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP earnings are projected between $1.67 and $1.79 per share.

In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings has been steady over the past 30 days at $1.74 per share, indicates growth of 19.2% from the prior-year reported figure.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced Q4 Performance

Microchip’s fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from demand recovery across global business environment, particularly in automotive, industrial and consumer end-markets on easing of lockdowns and relaxation in shelter-in-place guidelines.



Moreover, incremental adoption of microcontrollers, primarily the latest Bluetooth 5.0 dual-mode audio solutions, may have favored Microchip’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance. Robust demand for 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers might have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



Further, improving demand across office equipment and communication infrastructures courtesy of requirement for cloud computing solutions and booming PC market amid the coronavirus crisis-led work-from-home wave also bodes well.



Notably, the company introduced Power over Ethernet (“PoE”) to USB-C adapter to capitalize on this demand during the quarter under review. It further added that the adapter can convert both power and data and can provide up to 60W USB output power through an Ethernet cable, which is supported by PoE infrastructure.



Similarly, incremental adoption of the company’s META-DX1 suite of Ethernet products may have driven microcontrollers’ fiscal fourth-quarter performance.



Besides, solid momentum of Microsemi’s solutions in Data Center, and Communications end-markets might have favored the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. Markedly, Microchip’s fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect synergies from acquisitions including Microsemi, Micrel and Atmel.



The company is also anticipated to have witnessed strength in medical end market, courtesy of growth in demand for hospital equipment like ventilators, oxygen monitors, respirators, ultrasound machines and other COVID-19 related items. This might have contributed to the fiscal fourth-quarter performance.



Additionally, the incremental adoption of new RT PolarFire FPGA that supports high-performance requirements of complex space applications may have benefited the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



Also, gains from design wins for Microchip’s latest PolarFire imaging solutions, primarily for 4K high resolutions might get reflected in FPGA’s (or Field Programmable Gate Array) fiscal fourth-quarter revenues.



However, broad-based coronavirus crisis-induced macroeconomic weakness and headwinds pertaining to Huawei ban are likely to have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



Further, increasing expenses on product development amid stiff competition from peers including Cirrus Logic and Silicon Laboratories might have limited margin expansion in the fiscal fourth quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Microchip this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Although Microchip has a Zacks Rank #2, an Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

