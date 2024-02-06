Portfolio Strength to Benefit PayPal's (PYPL) Q4 Earnings

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL is slated to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 7.



The company’s portfolio strength has been helping it to maintain a deep and trusted relationship with merchants and consumers. Its two-sided platform helps develop direct financial relationships with customers and merchants.



These factors are expected to have contributed well to the Total Payment Volume (“TPV”), which is one of PayPal's key growth metrics.



In the last reported quarter, TPV improved 15% year over year on a spot rate basis and 13% on a currency-neutral basis to $387.7 billion.



For fourth-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPV is pegged at $403.53 billion, suggesting growth of 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.



Click here to find out how the company's overall fourth-quarter performance is expected to be.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

PayPal Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PayPal Holdings, Inc. Quote

Portfolio Strength: A Key Catalyst

PayPal’s continuous efforts toward strengthening the services portfolio are likely to have aided in gaining traction among various customers in the fourth quarter.



In the fourth quarter, the company introduced the ability for customers to add their PayPal and Venmo credit or debit cards to Apple Wallet, enabling secure and quick payments on iPhone or Apple Watch while still earning cashback and rewards.

This apart, its TPV is likely to have benefited from Venmo’s strengthening monetization efforts. One Touch’s growing momentum across merchants, on the heels of its robust mobile checkout services, is expected to have driven growth in PayPal’s mobile TPV in the fourth quarter.



Its strengthening cryptocurrency efforts, along with the integration with Venmo and the expanding global footprint of its cryptocurrency service, are expected to have contributed well.



The growing momentum in PayPal's buy now pay later solution is likely to have benefited its quarterly performance.

