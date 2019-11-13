Portfolio Rundown: Q3 Earnings Overview

The news seems to be coming to a slow crawl and earnings have taken completely over. We run down a few of the top earnings reports including Square Inc SQ, Disney DIS and Take-Two Interactive TTWO. Some of these earnings directly effect our paper trading portfolios so we dive in and see how exactly we have been impacted. With market continuing to hit all time highs we could be poised to see some big winners! To get recent Zacks video updates, be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel and participate by leaving any comments or questions.

