Portfolio Creation and the Shortcomings of Traditional Finance Strategies

With 9,000+ cryptocurrencies on the market, appropriate diversification and subsequent asset management can be an extremely time-consuming undertaking, particularly with the rise of the DeFi sector. Market Capitalization weighting is one of the most common ways investment portfolios are created for products such as Index Funds. This practice has traditionally worked well for publicly traded companies, but the emerging cryptocurrency market is fundamentally different.

On its own, market capitalization is a relatively meaningless metric. Calculated by multiplying the last market price by the circulating supply, market cap stands as a highly transient indicator of perceived value; In fact, it can often create a false sense of value. That's because, in crypto, in particular, the circulating supply of a cryptocurrency isn't adequately defined and often doesn't account for lost or stuck coins among other things. More to the point, the market cap is only truly representative of a cryptocurrency’s last known price rather than its intrinsic worth.

But overemphasizing market cap isn’t the only problem with adopting traditional investing strategies within crypto.



The maturity of the crypto market means that many projects are closer to the type of investment venture capitalists usually target as opposed to what you can find on Wall Street (Andreessen Horowitz, for example, is very active in crypto). It’s a lot of publicly-traded early-stage ventures, but it’s early stage nonetheless. Unfortunately, that doesn’t lend itself quite as well to an “indexing” approach.

Another discrepancy between traditional and crypto investing comes in the form of diversification. Most of the current major cryptocurrencies tend to move in unison. Even if you have 20 unique positions, it can hardly be called true diversification if they all rise and fall together, and choosing projects by market cap alone makes this outcome all too likely.

For example, take a glance at Grayscale’s “Digital Large Cap Fund,” which enables investors to gain exposure to a market-cap weighted portfolio of large-cap digital currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC). Through a rules-based portfolio construction methodology, the fund targets coverage of the upper 70% of the digital currency market and is re-evaluated each quarter.

While the overall performance of this index is solid, many investors are "unaware" they're paying significantly above the token's market rates. Why would you pay 2.5% to hold 80% BTC and 20% ETH and some dust of 2 other assets? Zooming out to the larger market also shows a much wider array of opportunities than what is being represented at Grayscale.

Other funds, like Bitwise’s 10 Crypto Index Fund, offer a slightly wider variety of exposure but still put around 90% of the total portfolio into Bitcoin and Ethereum, meaning the smaller assets are arguably underrepresented when they do perform better than the big players. Looking out across other Indexes, it is not uncommon to find similar distributions in most available products.

Missed Opportunities & Liquidity Risks

Market-Cap Weighted Index Investing is particularly problematic because the crypto market is inefficient. For example, it might take a long time for a coin to gain due recognition and make it in the top 30 or 50. Additionally, Bitcoin’s dominance is typically so high that you need to cap the maximum holdings somewhat arbitrarily, or you end up with ~80% Bitcoin.

As such, market capitalization doesn’t adequately capture the value of projects early on, especially considering many of these in the digital asset space are rather new and still small. Any portfolio that was built solely around market cap would gloss over opportunities for considerable returns and ignore promising startups until they had already generated considerable success.

Ethereum, Cardano, and Chainlink all play a part in DeFi, for example, but their current market caps of about $185B, $32B, and $11B, respectively, would never indicate any type of clear correlation. And grouping them together in an index would certainly merit more than market-cap weighting.

Additionally, a large Market Capitalization does not guarantee liquidity in crypto as it tends to do on traditional markets. For example, if you take a look at some of the top 100 coins on Coin Market Cap, you'll find some have very low liquidity. It’s likely that trying to liquidate even a $1,000 position would have a notable impact on the price, thereby making it a poor choice for a top-performing crypto index fund.

And lastly, Indices don’t screen for quality, and you can easily end up with a sizable part of your portfolio in fairly worthless forks with little to no future (much like BCH in the Grayscale example).

Rebalancing Is Also Problematic

Portfolio rebalancing is a simple strategy that institutions in the traditional financial system have used for decades. Rebalancing smooths the profitability of crypto investments, forcing users to buy low and sell high.

Implementing rebalancing as a strategy for a portfolio means the investor must first determine how much of their portfolio they want to allocate to each asset. In the case of cryptocurrencies, each asset would be a coin or token.

Users are often forced to specify which 4, 6 or 10 coins to hold and the percentage to allocate to them, with the bot essentially making sure that the balance doesn’t change. But in the end, you’re still only holding those same coins. If the value of one of them completely tanks while you are not looking, you’ll be selling your best-performing assets to reinvest in your worst-performing ones.

And since the “edge” risk is much more important in crypto than it is in traditional markets (where entry is regulated), if you don’t pay a lot of attention, you could end up putting all your money in one worthless asset just for the sake of keeping a previously set ratio.

We think there are better ways.

Automated Portfolio Managers

Generally, these platforms do offer powerful tools for investors to build their own unique strategies. However, one downside is that they generally still require users to understand and set up these parameters themselves. This means that if poor choices are made early on, it may lead to underperforming returns until the whole system is manually recalibrated.



Further, a majority of these auto trading bots use an exponential moving average (EMA) as the main strategy for analyzing the market, programming the bot to make an action once EMA surges or drops certain thresholds.

While users can set their thresholds to fit with their risk profile, the main downside of EMA is that it is based on past history, which, as we know with any investment, is not indicative of future performance — especially where volatility is rife.

The other downside is that since the EMA is a trading metric that everyone’s looking at, it’s hard to have an edge. Moreover, it might be good for trading, but not so much when investing for the long term.

A New Approach

Fortunately, thanks to advancements in artificial intelligence — in this case Operations Research (OR) and Machine Learning (ML) — things are beginning to change.

Modern Portfolio Theory has come a long way since Markovitz wrote about it in 1952 (and got the Nobel Prize for it a little later). And thanks to modern computers it is now possible to evaluate hundreds of assets and their entire price history and compute the ideal, diversified portfolio every 15 min.

Narrow A.I. stands to take some of the most powerful tools for asset analysis and effectively automate them so that portfolio creation and rebalancing can be performed with just a minimum of oversight.

Crypto projects carry significant regulatory, market, and tech risks that users need to manage dynamically. By utilizing a strategy-guided portfolio builder to do all the heavy lifting, both new and experienced users can get a notable advantage over the traditional strategies used to build and balance portfolios.

We’ve already laid out some of the logistical reasons why market-cap weighting isn’t ideal for cryptocurrency indices, but now let’s look at some data to back it up. A Diversification Ratio (D-Ratio) is a measure of how diversified a portfolio is, and a higher ratio generally means lower risk. Looking at the D-Ratios of Bitcoin, the Crypto20 Index strategy, the S&P 500, and the crypto-based portfolio construction algorithm, Autopilot, over the course of 2020, we can see a notable improvement in diversification in our portfolio manager over indexing strategies.

Overall, it is clear that not all traditional approaches to portfolio construction work efficiently in the cryptocurrency market, and this is especially true for market cap weighting. Innovative, thoughtful, and fast-paced platforms are looking to offer investors new and old a chance to engage with digital assets more intelligently than ever before. Most excitingly, AI-driven strategies give these investors a chance to have institutional-grade service without paying institutional experts. All of this combined is looking to make investing in cryptocurrency in 2021 and beyond more accessible, less risky, and likely more profitable than ever before.

About the Author

Mathieu Hardy is Chief Development Officer at OSOM.Finance, trained as a cultural anthropologist with a good dose of macro and behavioural economics. Curious about how the digital realm was offering a new playground for social sciences, Mathieu started to work in IT change management and quickly turned to digital business model innovation. At OSOM he found ample opportunities to leverage technologies in order to re-think business models for a more human-centered finance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.