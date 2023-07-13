Portfolio analysis demand boosts credit data leader Experian

By Eva Mathews

July 13 (Reuters) - The world's largest credit data company Experian EXPN.L on Thursday posted a 5% revenue rise for the first quarter as strong growth in Latin America and demand for portfolio analysis offset the impact of reduced lending.

Lenders in the UK have re-priced and reduced credit supply in some categories in response to surging mortgage rates and the Bank of England's (BoE) efforts to curb inflation.

British lenders have reported the biggest increase in mortgage defaults since 2009, a BoE survey showed.

At the same time, consumer appetite for affordability assessments and analysis of their investment portfolios has grown.

Experian's North America business, which suffered earlier this year from a crisis of confidence in the banking sector is also seeing signs of increased demand.

Experian's UK and Ireland revenue grew 1% in constant currencies for the first quarter through June, while North America, which contributes two thirds of the group's overall revenue saw 4% growth.

The company's biggest customers include banks, non-traditional lenders and insurance providers, which use its credit reports and scores to analyse and make decisions around credit risk, fraud prevention and lending terms.

A rise in overall revenue for the period was also buoyed by Latin America, as a result of product launches.

Latin America revenues grew 13% for the first quarter.

The FTSE-100 company .FTSE stuck by its forecast of annual organic revenue growth in the 4% to 6% range, compared with analysts' expectations of around 5.3% for the period, based on company-compiled estimates.

"We think that this will be seen as a positive start - our expectation is that the second half will see stronger organic growth than the first," Citi analysts said.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Barbara lewis)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.