Portfolio Adjustment: Institutional Heavyweight Exits Biotech Stock

Sold 583,500 shares, a net position change of approximately $30.90 million

The fund now holds zero shares, valued at $0

The position previously accounted for approximately 3.9% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter

On November 14, 2025, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, disclosed a full exit from Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON), reducing its position by approximately $30.90 million.

What Happened

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, sold its entire stake in Disc Medicine during the third quarter of 2025, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, 2025. The fund’s holding decreased by 583,500 shares, eliminating the position and resulting in a $30,902,160 net reduction.

What Else to Know

This was a complete sale, bringing the stake to 0% of the fund’s 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:HTFL: $419.00 million (27.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NAMS: $304.85 million (20.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:CDTX: $289.29 million (19.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:PHVS: $79.37 million (5.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:OLMA: $67.00 million (4.5% of AUM)

As of November 14, 2025, shares of Disc Medicine were priced at $89.95, up 48.3% over the past year; shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by 30.13 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $3.40 billion Net Income (TTM) $-181.11 million Price (as of market close 2025-11-14) $89.95

Company Snapshot

Disc Medicine, Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative therapies for hematologic diseases. Its strategy centers on leveraging scientific expertise in red blood cell biology to address unmet medical needs in the hematology space. The company's clinical pipeline and targeted approach position it to compete in the rare disease therapeutics market.

Disc Medicine, Inc. develops and advances clinical-stage therapeutic candidates focused on treating serious hematologic diseases, primarily targeting red blood cell biology, heme biosynthesis, and iron homeostasis.

The company operates a research-driven business model, investing in the discovery and clinical development of novel treatments with the goal of commercializing proprietary therapies upon regulatory approval.

Disc Medicine primarily targets patients suffering from rare and severe blood disorders, with healthcare providers, specialists, and hospitals as its main customer base.

Foolish Take

Bain Capital, a Boston-based private investment firm, recently disclosed a sale of its entire stake in Disc Medicine, a biotech company. Here's what average investors need to know.

First off, Disc Medicine stock has performed quite well year-to-date. Shares have advanced by 42%, beating the S&P 500, which has registered a gain of 14% year-to-date. Indeed, as of this writing on November 19, Disc Medicine shares are at a 52-week high, trading at $91.65/share.

Therefore, Bain's sale of Disc Medicine shares presents a mixed signal. Clearly, Bain's overall sentiment has shifted. By selling its entire stake, rather than simply reducing its exposure, Bain has signaled that it doesn't believe that further upside is worth the risk of owning shares of the company. Nonetheless, in the weeks following Bain's sale, Disc Medicine stock has continued to perform well.

At any rate, retail investors should take note. At least one large institutional player has completely exited its position in Disc Medicine. This move could be an aberration, profit taking, or an early sign of institutional skepticism.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Securities holdings that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Full exit: When an investor sells its entire position in a particular security or company.

Net position change: The total increase or decrease in the number or value of shares held after transactions.

Hematologic diseases: Medical conditions affecting the blood, bone marrow, or lymphatic system.

Clinical-stage: Refers to drug candidates currently being tested in human clinical trials, not yet approved for sale.

Heme biosynthesis: The biological process by which cells produce heme, a component essential for red blood cell function.

Iron homeostasis: The regulation of iron levels within the body to maintain health.

Proprietary therapies: Medical treatments developed and owned by a specific company, often protected by patents.

Rare disease therapeutics: Treatments developed specifically for diseases affecting a small percentage of the population.

Pipeline: The set of drug candidates a company is developing, typically at various stages from discovery to clinical trials.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

