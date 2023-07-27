Porter Aviation signs deal with Macquarie to develop terminal at Montréal airport

July 27 (Reuters) - Porter Aviation Holdings Inc said on Thursday it was entering into a partnership with Macquarie Asset Management to support development of a previously announced passenger terminal at Montréal Saint-Hubert Airport.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

