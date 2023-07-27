News & Insights

Oil

Porter Aviation signs deal with Macquarie to develop terminal at Montréal airport

Credit: REUTERS/Olivier Jean

July 27, 2023 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by Abhijith Ganapavaram for Reuters ->

July 27 (Reuters) - Porter Aviation Holdings Inc said on Thursday it was entering into a partnership with Macquarie Asset Management to support development of a previously announced passenger terminal at Montréal Saint-Hubert Airport.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Abhijith.G@thomsonreuters.com | Twitter: https://twitter.com/abhijithg4; +91-9019785574;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.