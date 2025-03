Portage Biotech Resumes Patient Enrollment in Final Cohort of PORT-6 Clinical Trial

Portage Biotech resumes patient enrollment for PORT-6 trial, aiming to evaluate therapeutic potential alongside PORT-7 in cancer treatment.

Quiver AI Summary

Portage Biotech Inc. has announced the resumption of patient enrollment in the fourth cohort of the dose escalation stage for its PORT-6 therapy within the ADPORT-601 Phase 1b clinical trial. This decision follows a previous pause due to funding concerns and is based on encouraging findings from earlier trial cohorts. The completion of the PORT-6 arm will lead to an evaluation of the next steps, including the potential continuation into the PORT-7 and combination arms of the study. The CEO, Alexander Pickett, expressed confidence in PORT-6's safety and therapeutic potential, anticipating further updates later this year. Additionally, Portage is preparing for dose escalation of PORT-7, aiming to combine both PORT-6 and PORT-7 to combat adenosine-induced immunosuppression in tumors, thereby enhancing immunotherapy effectiveness.

Potential Positives

Resumption of patient enrollment in the final cohort of the PORT-6 trial indicates renewed confidence and progress after previous funding concerns.

The advancement to the final dose escalation stage reaffirms the safety and potential therapeutic benefits of PORT-6, moving the company closer to optimal dosing for further development.

Innovative co-administration of PORT-6 and PORT-7 aims to enhance anti-tumor responses and expand the efficacy of immunotherapy, showcasing the company's commitment to pioneering cancer treatment strategies.

Potential Negatives

Patient enrollment in the clinical trial was previously paused due to funding concerns, raising questions about the company's financial stability.

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates potential risks and uncertainties regarding the future success of the trial and overall business operations.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement from Portage Biotech?

Portage Biotech announced the resumption of patient enrollment in the final cohort of the PORT-6 clinical trial.

What is the purpose of the PORT-6 trial?

The PORT-6 trial aims to evaluate a highly selective A2A antagonist in treating cancer.

What is the significance of PORT-7 in the trial?

PORT-7 is a potent A2B antagonist that will be co-administered with PORT-6 to enhance immunotherapy.

Why was the PORT-6 trial previously paused?

The trial was paused due to funding concerns but has now resumed based on encouraging preliminary findings.

How does Portage Biotech aim to enhance anti-tumor responses?

By combining PORT-6 and PORT-7, the company aims to fully neutralize adenosine-mediated immune suppression in tumors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PRTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $PRTG stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DOVER, Del., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portage Biotech Inc. (“Portage” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with a portfolio of innovative therapeutics, today announced the resumption of patient enrollment in the fourth and final cohort of the dose escalation stage for PORT-6, a highly selective A2A antagonist, within its ADPORT-601 Phase 1b clinical trial. Portage had previously paused this trial due to funding concerns; this resumption of the trial underscores the encouraging findings observed in earlier cohorts. After the completion of the PORT-6 arm of the ADPORT-601 study, Portage will evaluate the continuation of the study into its PORT-7 (potent and selective A2B antagonist) and combination arms, on a segment-by-segment basis.





Advancing to this final dose escalation reaffirms Portage’s confidence in the safety and therapeutic potential of PORT-6, bringing the Company closer to identifying an optimal dose range for further clinical development.





“Our review of the preliminary data reinforces our confidence in PORT-6 and supports the decision to complete dose escalation,” said Alexander Pickett, Chief Executive Officer of Portage Biotech. “We remain encouraged by the trial’s progress and potential and look forward to sharing further clinical updates later this year.”







Combining PORT-6 and PORT-7 for a More Comprehensive Immunotherapy Approach







In parallel, Portage is making final preparations for PORT-7, a potent and selective A2B antagonist, before dose escalation can commence in the same trial. The planned co-administration of PORT-6 and PORT-7 in ADPORT-601 will mark the first time two highly selective A2A and A2B antagonists are combined in patients, aiming to achieve a complete blockade of adenosine-induced immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment. This innovative approach is designed to fully neutralize adenosine-mediated immune suppression, enhance anti-tumor responses, and broaden the impact of immunotherapy in solid tumors.







About Portage Biotech







Portage Biotech is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing a pipeline of novel biologics to transform the immune system’s ability to fight cancer. For more information, visit



www.portagebiotech.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “will,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the risk that the Company may not secure financing, the uncertainty of the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, and other factors set forth in “Item 3 - Key Information-Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2024 and “Business Environment – Risk Factors” in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Three and Six Months ended September 30, 2024 filed as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s Form 6-K. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.







For More Information:







Portage Biotech





Alexander Pickett, Chief Executive Officer





ir@portagebiotech.com



This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.