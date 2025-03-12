Portage Biotech Resumes Patient Enrollment In Final Cohort Of Dose Escalation Stage For PORT-6

(RTTNews) - Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with a portfolio of innovative therapeutics, Wednesday announced the resumption of patient enrollment in the fourth and final cohort of the dose escalation stage for PORT-6, a highly selective A2A antagonist, within its ADPORT-601 Phase 1b clinical trial.

Portage had previously paused this trial due to funding concerns; this resumption of the trial underscores the encouraging findings observed in earlier cohorts.

After the completion of the PORT-6 arm of the ADPORT-601 study, Portage will evaluate the continuation of the study into its PORT-7 (potent and selective A2B antagonist) and combination arms, on a segment-by-segment basis.

Advancing to this final dose escalation reaffirms Portage's confidence in the safety and therapeutic potential of PORT-6, bringing the Company closer to identifying an optimal dose range for further clinical development.

"Our review of the preliminary data reinforces our confidence in PORT-6 and supports the decision to complete dose escalation," said Alexander Pickett, Chief Executive Officer of Portage Biotech. "We remain encouraged by the trial's progress and potential and look forward to sharing further clinical updates later this year."

