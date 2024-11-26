News & Insights

Portage Biotech Reports Reduced Losses and Strategic Plans

November 26, 2024 — 04:48 pm EST

Portage Biotech Inc. reported a significant reduction in net loss to $1.4 million for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2024, compared to the previous year’s $5.2 million. This improvement is attributed to decreased R&D and operating expenses, as the company pauses its ADPORT-601 trial due to financial constraints. Portage is exploring strategic alternatives, including partnerships or mergers, to enhance shareholder value.

