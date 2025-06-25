Portage Biotech Regains Nasdaq Compliance, Maintains Listing On Capital Market

(RTTNews) - Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) announced Wednesday that it has received formal notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC confirming that the company has regained full compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The notice, dated June 24, 2025, indicates that Portage has successfully resolved prior non-compliance issues and now meets the listing standards required by Nasdaq.

Portage Biotech is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing novel biologic therapies to enhance the immune system's ability to fight cancer.

The company operates under the laws of the British Virgin Islands and is advancing a pipeline of innovative immune modulators targeting difficult-to-treat cancers.

The Nasdaq compliance marks a substantial progress for the company, reaffirming its eligibility to remain listed and accessible to public investors on a major U.S. exchange.

Currently, PRTG is trading at $6.31, up by 9.68 percent on the Nasdaq.

