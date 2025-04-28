Portage Biotech Inc. Reports Positive Preclinical Efficacy Data for PORT-7 at AACR Annual Meeting 2025

Portage Biotech announces preclinical efficacy data for PORT-7, showing enhanced anti-tumor activity in mesothelioma models.

Portage Biotech Inc. has announced promising preclinical efficacy data for its selective adenosine A2B receptor inhibitor, PORT-7, which will be presented by Dr. Luciano Mutti at the AACR Annual Meeting on April 28, 2025. In murine mesothelioma models, PORT-7 exhibited superior single-agent activity compared to anti-PD1 antibody and, when combined with anti-PD1, showed enhanced efficacy, indicating a favorable immune response and increased immune effector cells. This research underscores the potential for PORT-7 to address the limitations of current mesothelioma treatments. Furthermore, Portage is advancing the development of another adenosine receptor inhibitor, PORT-6, with plans to co-administer both drugs in clinical trials to fully target adenosine-induced immune suppression in tumors, thereby improving immunotherapy effectiveness.

Portage Biotech announced confirmatory preclinical efficacy data for PORT-7, demonstrating superior single agent activity compared to anti-PD1 antibody, which is a significant advancement in treating mesothelioma.

The data indicates that the combination of PORT-7 and anti-PD1 was more effective than either treatment alone, suggesting a promising approach to enhancing immunotherapy efficacy.

The impending commencement of a first-in-human clinical trial for PORT-7 highlights the company's commitment to advancing innovative cancer treatments, potentially increasing investor interest and market position.

Portage's strategy to co-administer PORT-6 and PORT-7 marks a novel approach in the clinical landscape, aiming to fully block adenosine-induced immunosuppression, which could lead to improved outcomes in solid tumors.

The company is subject to uncertainties regarding the continuation as a going concern, which raises concerns about its financial stability.

There is a risk that the scientific results regarding the company's product could differ from expectations, potentially delaying development and impacting investor confidence.

Forward-looking statements include a caveat of not guaranteeing future success, indicating potential volatility in operational outcomes and stock performance.

What is PORT-7?

PORT-7 (TT-4) is a selective adenosine A2B receptor inhibitor being developed by Portage Biotech for cancer treatment.

Who is presenting the PORT-7 data?

Dr. Luciano Mutti, an expert in mesothelioma from the University of L'Aquila, will present the data at the AACR Annual Meeting.

What were the results of the PORT-7 preclinical study?

The preclinical data showed PORT-7 demonstrated superior activity compared to anti-PD1 treatment in a murine mesothelioma model.

What is Portage Biotech's plan for clinical trials?

Portage Biotech plans to commence a first-in-human clinical trial with PORT-7 and eventually combine it with PORT-6.

How does PORT-6 complement PORT-7 in cancer therapy?

PORT-6 is another inhibitor that, when combined with PORT-7, aims to enhance immune responses against tumors by blocking adenosine-induced suppression.

DOVER, Del., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company today reports confirmatory preclinical efficacy data for PORT-7 (TT-4), a selective adenosine A2B receptor inhibitor. Dr. Luciano Mutti of the Department of Applied Clinical Sciences and Biotechnology at the University of L'Aquila, Italy, an internationally recognized expert in mesothelioma, will be presenting the data at the American Association for Cancer Research



®



(AACR) Annual Meeting at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois on April 28, 2025. The new data in a murine mesothelioma model demonstrated single agent activity for PORT-7 that was superior to treatment with single agent anti-PD1 antibody. Moreover, the combination of PORT-7 and anti-PD1 was superior to treatment with either anti-PD1 or PORT-7 alone. Immunohistochemistry of the tumors revealed the formation of tertiary lymphoid structures in the mice receiving the combination. This indication of a favorable immune response was accompanied by increases in immune effector cells in mice treated with the combination. Mesothelioma is an aggressive cancer with limited treatment options in need of novel approaches to overcome immune resistance. Portage is making preparations to commence a first-in-human clinical trial with PORT-7.







Combining PORT-6 and PORT-7 for a More Comprehensive Immunotherapy Approach







In parallel, Portage is advancing the dose escalation of PORT-6, a potent and selective inhibitor of the A2A adenosine receptor. Portage’s plan is to ultimately co-administer PORT-6 with PORT-7 in the ongoing ADPORT-601 trial. This will mark the first time two highly selective A2A and A2B antagonists are combined in patients, with the aim of achieving a complete blockade of adenosine-induced immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment. This innovative approach is designed to fully neutralize adenosine-mediated immune suppression, enhance anti-tumor responses, and broaden the impact of immunotherapy in solid tumors.







