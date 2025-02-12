Portage Biotech, Inc. Receives Extension to Regain Nasdaq Compliance Following Acceptance of Compliance Plan

Portage Biotech receives Nasdaq extension to meet listing standards, allowing time to regain compliance by June 9, 2025.

Portage Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, announced on February 12, 2025, that Nasdaq has approved its compliance plan to address listing standards and granted an extension to regain compliance. The company needs to meet specific criteria concerning minimum shareholders' equity, market value of listed securities, or net income to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Nasdaq will monitor Portage's progress, and if compliance is not achieved by June 9, 2025, delisting proceedings may be initiated, although the company has the right to appeal. Portage Biotech focuses on developing innovative therapeutics to enhance the immune system's ability to combat cancer.

Potential Positives

Portage Biotech has received an extension from Nasdaq to regain compliance with the continued listing standards, which allows them more time to stabilize their financial position.

The acceptance of the compliance plan by Nasdaq signifies a positive acknowledgment of the Company’s efforts to meet regulatory requirements.

Portage is actively advancing its pipeline of novel biologics, indicating ongoing commitment to innovation in the immuno-oncology sector.

Potential Negatives

The company is not currently in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards, which signifies financial instability and may raise concerns among investors.

Failure to regain compliance by the deadline of June 9, 2025, could lead to delisting, which could severely impact the company's market credibility and access to capital.

The need for a compliance plan indicates ongoing operational challenges and the company's struggle to maintain minimum financial requirements, reflecting negatively on its financial health and management capabilities.

FAQ

What is the current status of Portage Biotech's compliance with Nasdaq?

Portage Biotech has received an extension from Nasdaq to meet compliance standards with a plan effective until June 9, 2025.

What are the requirements for Portage to maintain its Nasdaq listing?

The company must achieve at least $2.5 million in shareholder equity, $35 million in market value, or $500,000 in net income.

What happens if Portage fails to meet Nasdaq's standards by June 2025?

If Portage does not comply, Nasdaq may initiate delisting proceedings, which the company can appeal to a Hearings Panel.

What does Portage Biotech specialize in?

Portage Biotech is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics to enhance the immune system's cancer-fighting capabilities.

Who should be contacted for more information about Portage Biotech?

For inquiries, contact Alexander Pickett, CEO of Portage Biotech, at ir@portagebiotech.com.

DOVER, Del., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portage Biotech, Inc. (“Portage” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with a portfolio of innovative therapeutics, today announced that on February 11, 2025, it received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) that Nasdaq has accepted Portage’s compliance plan and has granted the Company the extension to regain compliance with the continued listing standards on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Capital Market”) as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) whereby the minimum shareholders’ equity is at least $2.5 million or meet either of the alternative continued listing standards for the Capital Market, relating to market value of listed securities of at least $35 million or net income from continued operations of at least $500,000 in the most recently completed fiscal year or in two of the last three most recently completed fiscal years.





Nasdaq will periodically review Portage’s adherence to the plan milestones. If Portage is not in compliance with the continued listing standards by June 9, 2025, or if Portage does not make progress consistent with the plan during the plan period, Nasdaq will initiate delisting proceedings as appropriate. At that time, the Company may appeal Nasdaq’s determination to a Hearings Panel.







