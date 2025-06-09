Portage Biotech Inc. Enters Subscription Agreement with Compedica Holdings Limited for Strategic Equity Investment

Portage Biotech and Compedica entered a $5 million equity agreement, enhancing their partnership for diabetic foot ulcer treatment development.

Portage Biotech Inc. has announced a subscription agreement with Compedica Holdings Limited, under which Portage issued 625,000 ordinary shares valued at $5 million in exchange for 1,165,501 shares of Compedica. Following the transaction, Compedica will hold 27.4% of Portage’s ordinary shares. The funds from this transaction will partially be used by Portage to invest in new Compedica equity, aimed at supporting the development of Compedica’s medical device for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Compedica's CEO highlighted the potential for their OptiPulse device to become a gold standard treatment in a lucrative market. Portage's leadership expressed optimism about their strategic partnership with Compedica and the upcoming results of Compedica’s clinical trial later in 2025.

Potential Positives

Portage Biotech's strategic alliance with Compedica may enhance its position in the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market, a sector valued over $4 billion in the US.

The acquisition of shares in Compedica allows Portage to support the development and commercialization of the OptiPulse device, potentially creating new revenue opportunities.

Compedica's planned clinical trial results publication in Q4 2025 may positively influence investor confidence and public perception regarding both companies' advancements in treatment solutions.

The transaction positions Portage to leverage Compedica's innovative device within a critical healthcare market, potentially attracting wider investment interest to both firms.

Potential Negatives

Portage Biotech's transaction effectively dilutes existing shareholder ownership as Compedica now holds 27.4% of the company's ordinary shares, potentially causing concerns among current investors regarding control and influence.

The terms of the Subscription Agreement require Portage to allocate a significant portion (at least 50%) of future net funds towards subscribing for new Compedica equity, which may limit Portage's financial flexibility and strategic options for its own growth.

The lack of any lock-up arrangement for Compedica may lead to immediate selling pressure on Portage shares, potentially destabilizing the stock price following the transaction.

FAQ

What is the Subscription Agreement between Portage and Compedica?

Portage issued 625,000 ordinary shares in exchange for 1,165,501 shares of Compedica, valued at $5 million.

How much equity does Compedica own in Portage after the transaction?

Compedica now owns 27.4% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Portage.

What are the intended uses of proceeds from the Subscription Agreement?

Proceeds will support the development and commercialization of Compedica's OptiPulse medical device.

What is the expected publication date for Compedica's clinical trial results?

Compedica expects to publish its randomized clinical trial results in Q4 2025.

What is the market potential for the diabetic foot ulcer treatment?

The diabetic foot ulcer market is estimated to be worth over $4 billion in the US alone.

DOVER, Del., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company formed under the laws of the British Virgin Islands (“Portage”) announce that on June 5, 2025 Portage and Compedica Holdings Limited, a company formed under the laws of the Isle of Man (“Compedica”) entered a mutual Subscription Agreement (“Subscription Agreement”).





Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, Portage issued 625,000 ordinary shares at a per share price of $8.00 in exchange for 1,165,501 shares of Compedica with a value of $4.29 per share, in a transaction valued at $5,000,000. After the transaction, Compedica will own 27.4% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Portage. The Portage ordinary shares were sold pursuant to an exemption under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, under Regulation S, and were issued as “restricted stock.”





Under the terms of the agreement, if Portage enters into an equity funding arrangement, subject to the working capital requirements of Portage and unless agreed otherwise by the parties in writing, Portage will use not less than 50% of net funds received to subscribe for new Compedica equity at a price of $4.29 per share, the intended use of proceeds to be to support the continued development of the Compedica device and its commercialization.





Jamie Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Compedica, said



“The subscription by Portage for shares in Compedica, together with the funding commitment, provides Compedica with additional support. Compedica expects to publish the results of its randomized clinical trial in Q4 2025 whilst it continues its scale-up ahead of the launch of first commercial sales, expected to be in the first half of 2026. The diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) market is worth over $4 billion in the US alone, and the OptiPulse medical device has the potential to be the gold standard for the treatment of DFUs as the trial is expected to show that the device improves the outcome for patients and reduces costs for insurers. Working with Portage, we now have the platform to reach a wider investment audience and introduce the OptiPulse active therapy system as we focus on commercializing the device in North America in 2026.”







Alexander Pickett, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Portage, said,



"Diabetic foot ulcers afflict approximately 18.6 million people worldwide and have a five-year mortality rate of approximately 30%, comparable to a cancer diagnosis. Compedica has developed a novel approach to reduce the burden of care and improve outcomes in this area of intense unmet medical need."



(JAMA



https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37395769/



)





Justin Stebbing, a Non-Executive Director of Portage, and a member of the Independent Committee that approved the transaction, further commented,



“We are delighted to complete this strategic alliance with Compedica. We have been in discussions with Compedica for some months, figuring out a structure whereby we can support the business as it scales-up its North American operations. Hopefully, this transaction is the first step in what will be a successful partnership. We look forward to working with Jamie and his team and making further announcements regarding the business over the next 6-12 months as the business enters a critical period in its growth, with the results of its randomized clinical trial the first milestone on the horizon, expected to be published in the last quarter of the 2025 calendar year.”









Additional information about the Subscription Agreement







Compedica was granted registration rights on a resale basis, upon demand. Compedica is not subject to any lock-up arrangement. Compedica was also granted the right to have an observer attend board meetings and review written consents of the board of directors, subject to restrictions on being given confidential or market-sensitive information without a non-disclosure obligation with respect to such information. There are no broker fees in connection with the transaction.







About Portage Biotech







Portage Biotech is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing a pipeline of novel biologics to transform the immune system’s ability to fight cancer. For more information, visit



www.portagebiotech.com



.







About Compedica







Compedica is a medical device technology company dedicated to developing innovative product solutions that harness the healing power of blood flow to help healthcare professionals prevent and treat Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs) through its OptiPulse active therapy system. For more information, visit



www.compedica.com.









Forward-Looking Statements







All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “will,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the risk that the Company may not secure financing, the uncertainty of the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, scientific results may not be as expected, and other factors set forth in “Item 3 - Key Information-Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2024 and “Business Environment – Risk Factors” in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Three and Six Months ended September 30, 2024, filed as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s Form 6-K. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.







For More Information:







Portage Biotech





Alexander Pickett, Chief Executive Officer







ir@portagebiotech.com









