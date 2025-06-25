Portage Biotech Inc. Achieves Compliance for Continued Listing on Nasdaq Capital Market

Portage Biotech confirms compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, advancing its immuno-oncology pipeline.

Portage Biotech Inc. announced that it has received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market confirming its compliance with the listing requirements for The Nasdaq Capital Market. This announcement was made on June 25, 2025, following the company's efforts in advancing a pipeline of novel biologics aimed at improving the immune system's capability to combat cancer. The press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's future operations and strategies, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties, such as financing challenges and potential scientific outcomes. The company emphasizes that actual results may differ significantly from those projected in these statements.

DOVER, Del., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portage Biotech Inc. (“Portage” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company formed under the laws of the British Virgin Islands (“Portage”), announced today that on June 24, 2025, the Company received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that the Company has evidenced compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.







About Portage Biotech







Portage Biotech is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing a pipeline of novel biologics to transform the immune system’s ability to fight cancer. For more information, visit



www.portagebiotech.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “will,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the risk that the Company may not secure financing, the uncertainty of the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, scientific results may not be as expected, and other factors set forth in “Item 3 - Key Information-Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2024 and “Business Environment – Risk Factors” in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Three and Six Months ended September 30, 2024, filed as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s Form 6-K. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.







For More Information:







Portage Biotech





Alexander Pickett, Chief Executive Officer







ir@portagebiotech.com









