News & Insights

Stocks

Portage Biotech Announces Key Leadership Changes

December 05, 2024 — 04:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Portage Biotech Inc (PRTG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Portage Biotech Inc. announced management changes as Ian Walters, M.D., steps down from his role as CEO and board member by mid-December 2024. Following this transition, Justin Stebbing, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed as the new Chair of the Board, signaling a strategic shift in leadership. Investors in the biotech sector may find these developments noteworthy as they could influence the company’s future direction.

For further insights into PRTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRTG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.