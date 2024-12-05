Portage Biotech Announces Key Leadership Changes

Portage Biotech Inc (PRTG) has released an update.

Portage Biotech Inc. announced management changes as Ian Walters, M.D., steps down from his role as CEO and board member by mid-December 2024. Following this transition, Justin Stebbing, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed as the new Chair of the Board, signaling a strategic shift in leadership. Investors in the biotech sector may find these developments noteworthy as they could influence the company’s future direction.

