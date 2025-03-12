News & Insights

Portage Advances PORT-6 Clinical Trial With Encouraging Safety Data, Resumes Enrollment

March 12, 2025

(RTTNews) - Portage Biotech (PRTG), Wednesday announced that it has resumed patient enrollment in the fourth and final cohort of the dose escalation phase for its PORT-6 drug, a selective A2A antagonist, in the ADPORT-601 Phase 1b clinical trial.

This follows a previous pause due to funding concerns. The resumption of enrollment highlights the encouraging safety data observed in earlier cohorts.

The trial aims to determine the optimal dose of PORT-6 for further clinical development. Following the completion of the PORT-6 arm, Portage will assess the continuation of the study into its PORT-7 (A2B antagonist) and combination arms.

"We are confident in the safety and therapeutic potential of PORT-6, and this decision to proceed with dose escalation reflects the progress we've seen so far," said Alexander Pickett, CEO of Portage Biotech. "We look forward to sharing additional updates as the trial progresses later this year."

In parallel, Portage is preparing to initiate dose escalation of PORT-7, a potent and selective A2B antagonist.

The planned combination of PORT-6 and PORT-7 in ADPORT-601 will mark the first clinical use of these two highly selective antagonists together, aiming to fully block adenosine-induced immune suppression in tumors and enhance anti-tumor responses.

This novel approach is designed to improve the effectiveness of immunotherapy in treating solid tumors.

Currently, PRTG is trading at $4.14, down by 0.49 percent on the Nasdaq.

