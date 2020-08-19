Port operator DP World H1 profit falls 56% as container volumes slump

DUBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Global port operator DP World reported a 56% slump in first-half profit on Wednesday as it handled fewer container volumes and reiterated that its outlook was uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some cities are reintroducing restrictions after a recent rise in coronavirus infections, which earlier this year shut cities and factories, leading to global supply chain disruptions.

Dubai state-owned DP World made a profit of $333 million in the January-June period, compared with $753 million a year earlier, it said in a statement. Revenue grew 18% to $4.1 billion.

Container volumes declined by 5.3% to 33.8 million.

Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said the company had performed better than expected, although cautioned the outlook was uncertain because of the health crisis.

“We remain positive on the medium to long-term fundamentals of the industry,” he said.

The Dubai government this year bought back shares in DP World it did not already own, returning the company to full state ownership.

