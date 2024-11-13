PORT INC. Reports Strong Growth in Q2 2024

PORT INC. (JP:7047) has released an update.

PORT INC. reported a significant increase in revenue and profits for the second quarter of 2024, with a 42.1% rise in revenue to 9,917 million yen compared to the same period last year. The company also saw a 30% increase in EBITDA and a 24.2% increase in operating profit, reflecting strong operational performance. Investors may find these results promising as PORT INC. continues to demonstrate robust growth despite the exclusion of discontinued operations.

