Porsche US Retail Sales Decline By 3.2% In Q3

(RTTNews) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK), Friday reported a 3.2 percent decline in the U.S. retail sales to 19,350 cars, compared to last year.

The automaker said that the results were driven by strong demand from the U.S. customers, despite the renewal of several model lines.

Currently, Porsche's stock is trading at $4.3, down 0.23 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.