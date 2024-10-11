News & Insights

Markets

Porsche US Retail Sales Decline By 3.2% In Q3

October 11, 2024 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK), Friday reported a 3.2 percent decline in the U.S. retail sales to 19,350 cars, compared to last year.

The automaker said that the results were driven by strong demand from the U.S. customers, despite the renewal of several model lines.

Currently, Porsche's stock is trading at $4.3, down 0.23 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.