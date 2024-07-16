News & Insights

Porsche Unveils Macan Electric And Macan 4S Electric

July 16, 2024 — 08:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Porsche (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) said the new Porsche Macan with rear-wheel drive is available immediately as the new point of entry to the all-electric SUV model series. It gets energy from a high-voltage battery with a gross energy content of 100 kWh. The Macan 4S comes with a new rear-axle motor and a 600-amp SiC pulse inverter. The new Macan 4S will fill the gap between the Macan 4 and the Macan Turbo. With the electrification of the Macan, Porsche has introduced a new display and control system into its SUV model.

Porsche said the two new Macan models are available to order now and will be delivered to customers in the second half of the year.

