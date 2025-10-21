Markets

Porsche Unveils First All-Electric Macan GTS

October 21, 2025 — 11:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Porsche AG (P911.DE) announced Tuesday that it has launched the all-electric Macan GTS, marking the fifth derivative in its SUV lineup and the first GTS model powered entirely by electricity.

The new Macan GTS delivers up to 420 kW of overboost power, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, and offers a range of up to 586 km.

Equipped with an electronically controlled rear differential lock, sports air suspension, and advanced Porsche Traction Management, the GTS is designed for superior agility and handling.

The SUV features distinctive black styling, new interior options with Race-Tex finishes, and exclusive color-matched stitching. Priced from 104,200 euros in Germany, the Macan GTS is now available for order.

Porsche AG is currently trading at 43.98 euros, up 0.94 euro or 2.18 percent on the XETRA.

