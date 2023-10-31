Porsche to integrate Google Maps, Assistance into future cars

Adds statement from Volkswagen unit Cariad, background

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Porsche P911_p.DE will integrate Google Maps, Google Assistance and other apps from Google Play GOOGL.O into its future cars, it said on Monday.

The move marks a shift from Porsche's previous reluctance to use Google software, reported by Manager Magazin, because Google asked for too much data to be shared.

However, CFO Lutz Meschke said in October that Porsche was in talks with both Google and Apple AAPL.O, as well as Baidu 9888.HK, Tencent 0700.HK and Alibaba 9988.HK in China for automated driving and infotainment technology.

Volkswagen's software unit Cariad will remain the technological backbone of the information and entertainment system, Cariad added in a separate statement, providing the ability to integrate systems from different partners depending on the region.

Carmakers including General Motors, Renault, Nissan and Ford use embedded Google technology in their vehicles via a Google Automotive Services (GAS) package, offering features like Google Maps, Google Assistant and other applications.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; editing by Matthias Williams and Rachel More)

