Markets

Porsche Suspends Electric Vehicle Production At Stuttgart Plant

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Automaker Volkswagen said in a statement on Wednesday that its luxury segment Porsche would be suspending the production of its electric Taycan model at the Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen plant until the end of next week. This suspension of production was attributed to a lack of components.

Porsche said in the statement that the production rate of around 200 cars per day cannot be met in the current situation. The company, however, said that production at its Leipzig plant, which was suspended until the end of this week, will be partially resumed from Monday as there has been slight improvement in the supply of important components.

Ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, European carmakers are finding it difficult to get crucial wire harnesses as suppliers in western Ukraine have been badly affected, thus bringing about restrictions in production.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular