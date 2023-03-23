Porsche sets debt reduction target

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

March 23, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Ilona Wissenbach for Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE anchor investor Porsche SE PSHG_p.DE on Thursday said it aimed to improve its net liquidity to between minus 6.1 and 5.6 billion euros by the end of this year following its purchase of a Porsche AG equity stake last year.

It stood at minus 6.7 billion euros ($7.3 billion) by the end of last year.

The company proposed a dividend of 2.56 euros per preference share and 2,554 euros per ordinary share.

"It is important to us that this proposed dividend finds a balance between a stable dividend and the steady reduction of our debt," Porsche Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said upon releasing the figures.

($1 = 0.9170 euros)

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.