Porsche SE not obliged to inform shareholders of VW diesel scandal in 2008 - court

March 29 (Reuters) - Porsche SE PSHG_p.DE was not obliged to inform capital markets in June 2008 about cheating on Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE emissions tests, a Stuttgart court ruled on Wednesday, concluding that the responsible board members were at the time not aware of the deceit.

Hundreds of shareholders have filed a lawsuit alleging that Porsche SE, a majority shareholder in Volkswagen, informed the capital market too late about the diesel scandal revealed in 2015 at the carmaker, claiming losses of 929 million euros.

The Stuttgart court ruling is not final.

