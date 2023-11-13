News & Insights

Porsche SE expects net liquidity at year-end in upper forecast range

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

November 13, 2023 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Ilona Wissenbach for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Porsche SE PSHG_p.DE said on Monday that net liquidity had improved to a deficit of 5.8 billion euros ($6.20 billion) as of the end of September from minus 6.7 billion euros at the start of 2023, helped by tax refunds totalling some 500 million euros.

Volkswagen's controlling shareholder said it thus expected net liquidity at the end of this year to be in the upper half of the forecast range of minus 6.1 billion euros to minus 5.6 billion euro.

($1 = 0.9354 euros)

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Miranda Murray)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.