Porsche Refocuses Battery Strategy On Cell And System Development

August 25, 2025 — 02:55 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Porsche AG (P911.DE), Porsche Monday announced it is reshaping its battery strategy in response to slower-than-expected growth in electric vehicle adoption, particularly in the U.S. and China.

The company announced that its subsidiary, Cellforce Group, will no longer pursue large-scale production of high-performance batteries but will instead focus on research and development of advanced cells and systems.

The decision comes as Porsche continues its commitment to electrification, with around 57 percent of its European deliveries in the first half of 2025 being electrified, exceeding its IPO targets. Globally, the figure stood at 36 percent. While demand in Europe is strong, weaker markets in China and the U.S. have made scaling production unviable.

Porsche emphasized that staff reductions at Cellforce will be managed responsibly, with opportunities offered through Volkswagen's battery unit, PowerCo.

The sports car maker reiterated that electrification remains central to its future, with upcoming all-electric Cayenne and 718 sports car models further strengthening its EV lineup.

