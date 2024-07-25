News & Insights

Markets

Porsche Plans Fourth Gen Cayenne To Be All-Electric

July 25, 2024 — 11:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK), Thursday confirmed that the fourth generation of Cayenne will be all-electric.

The new SUV would be based on the Premium Platform Electric with 800-volt architecture, integrating "the latest technology in the fields of high-voltage systems, powertrain and chassis."

The automaker said that the SUV will feature high-capacity and stable charging, high efficiency, and a high level of comfort and everyday usability.

"Our product strategy could enable us to deliver more than 80 per cent of our new cars fully electrified in 2030 - depending on the demand of our customers and the development of electromobility in the regions of the world," said Blume, CEO of Porsche AG.

Currently, Porsche's stock is moving up 0.68 percent, to $4.43 on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.